2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Dry ice blaster IB 7/40 Adv | Kärcher

    Kärcher IB 7/40 professional dry ice blaster with wheels and hose attachment.

    Dry ice blaster

    IB 7/40 Adv

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.574-002.0

    • Operation by the trigger gun
    • Oil and water separator
    • For in-house compressed air networks
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