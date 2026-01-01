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    Dust removal system ID 130/22 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a grey metal body, wheels, and a black handle, set against a white background.

    Dust removal system

    ID 130/22

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 9.982-506.0

    • Very quiet IE3 radial fan
    • Low-dust emptying, 2.2 kW drive, filter class M
    • 170-litre stainless steel collection container
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