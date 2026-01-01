Dust removal system ID 130/22 | Kärcher

The ID 130/22 dust removal system has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows, which is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Its robust and service-friendly design meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is achieved by means of a manual shaking mechanism. The 170-litre collection container can be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head, thanks to the removable chassis. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.

Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust. Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying. Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.