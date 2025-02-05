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    Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with grey metal casing, wheels, and an EX safety label.

    Dust removal system

    ID 130/22 Z22

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 9.985-600.0

    • Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
    • Very quiet IE3 radial fan
    • 170-litre stainless steel collection container
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