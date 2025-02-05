Dust removal system ID 130/22 Z22 | Kärcher

Designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³), as well as for use in potentially explosive Zone 22 environments, the ID 130/22 Z22 mobile industrial deduster impresses in tough industrial applications. Its powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows also permits continuous operation in the three-shift system. The three-phase and mobile deduster with 2.2 kW rated input power has a dust class M filter system, an integrated mechanical filter shaker and a 170-litre container. The set-down trolley allows for easy and ergonomic emptying, since there’s no need to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the deduster guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. If the machine is operated with a diameter of 120, it is certified H3 for wood dust in accordance with DGUV certificate. This keeps residual dust content in the return air to a maximum of 0.1 mg/m³ for a high level of health protection.

Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Very effective filter cleaning thanks to reinforcing mesh in the filter bags. Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying. Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust. DGUV certificate H3 for wood dust H3 certificate applies when using the machine with DN 120. Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.