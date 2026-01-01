Dust removal system ID 90/30 Afc Z22 | Kärcher

Our ID 90/30 Afc Z22 dust removal system can also be used in potentially explosive atmospheres without any issues. In contrast to its sister model – the RE 9/30 – this version also features a direction of rotation monitor, a visual warning signal and associated control, and is therefore approved for ATEX Zone 22. The system, which is extremely economical and quiet (64 dB[A]), can be used in multiple shift operation and is impressive when continuously vacuuming dust that has become deposited on machines or production lines or is suspended in the air surrounding these. A high-efficiency radial fan (IE3) ensures a constantly high air flow of around 900 m³/h. Together with the 3.2 m² area of the dust class M main filter, this enables the machine to be used for prolonged periods, even with large quantities of dust. The filter is cleaned automatically via an electric filter shaker.

Durable, washable pocket filter and electric filter cleaning Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use. Efficient, convenient filter cleaning for constant suction power. Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying. Low-dust emptying system with PE bag Low-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose. Simple and safe dust disposal thanks to PE bag. Convenient filter cleaning with electric vibrating motor Efficient, convenient filter cleaning for constant suction power.