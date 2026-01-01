Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Dust removal system ID 90/30 Afc Z22 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical body, mounted on wheels, featuring a hose and control panel.

    Dust removal system

    ID 90/30 Afc Z22

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 9.987-920.0

    • Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
    • Automatic filter cleaning
    • Very quiet IE3 radial fan
    Request a offer