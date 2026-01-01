Dust removal system ID 90/30 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Dust removal system
This device requires instruction
Order number: 9.987-840.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
250 / 900
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
48 / 4.8
Container capacity (l)
100
Container material
Metal
Rated input power (kW)
3
Vacuuming type
Electric
Filter area (m²)
3.2
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
64
Main filter dust class
M
Weight without accessories (kg)
270
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
270.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1450 x 760 x 1680
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com