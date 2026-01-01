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    iSolar 400 Advanced | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher rotating surface cleaner with circular brush and textured top, viewed from above.

    iSolar 400 Advanced

    Order number: 6.368-093.0

    The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush (working width 400 mm) is designed for water flow rates of 1,100-1,300 l/h. For small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems (including elevated systems).
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