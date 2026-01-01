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    iSolar 800 Advanced (1100-1300 l/h) | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher surface cleaners with circular brushes connected by a metal joint on a white background.

    iSolar 800 Advanced (1100-1300 l/h)

    Order number: 6.368-095.0

    For water flow rates of 1,100–1,300 l/h: The 800-mm iSolar water-driven brush head with two contra-rotating disc brushes and flexible angle joint ensures that photovoltaic systems are given an even clean.
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