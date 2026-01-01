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    iSolar 800 Advanced | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher surface cleaners with circular brushes connected by a metal joint on a white background.

    iSolar 800 Advanced

    Order number: 6.368-094.0

    iSolar 800 water-driven brush head, 800 mm wide, for water flow rates of 700-1,000 l/h. With two contra-rotating disc brushes and flexible angle joint. For photovoltaic systems.
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