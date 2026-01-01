iSolar HP hose 10 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.392-977.0High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 10. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.
Length of the telescopic handle (m)
11.5
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com