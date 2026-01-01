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    iSolar HP hose 10 | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors at both ends, set against a plain white background.

    iSolar HP hose 10

    Order number: 6.392-977.0

    High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 10. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.
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