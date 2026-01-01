Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Ap | Kärcher

The IVC 60/24-2 Ap is a compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers. The flexible entry-level machine can be easily manoeuvred and is designed for mobile cleaning applications at production machines and in the production environment.The semi-automatic filter cleaning guarantees a long filter life.

Fitted with two blower motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents. Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Equipped with compact flat pleated filter Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.