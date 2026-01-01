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    Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Ap | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with black handles, silver body, and wheels, designed for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVC 60/24-2 Ap

    Order number: 1.576-104.0

    • Hygienic stainless steel container
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