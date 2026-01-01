Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact² | Kärcher

The IVC 60/24 -2 Tact² compact industrial vacuum is perfect for cleaning production areas and production machines. The machine has large wheels and brake rollers, making it easy to move and ideal for mobile operations. The automatic Tact² filter cleaning guarantees a long operating time without any interruptions.

Fitted with two blower motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents. Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact² Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs. Equipped with compact flat pleated filter Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.