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    Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap M Z22 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with black and silver body, large wheels, and control panel on top.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVC 60/30 Ap M Z22

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.576-106.0

    • Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
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