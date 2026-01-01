Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap M Z22 | Kärcher

The IIVC 60/30 Ap M Z22 is a compact industrial vacuum with wear-resistant side channel blower, ideal for continuous operation, and an interface for all standard machine control systems. The reliable industrial vacuum is designed for use in manufacturing areas and for cleaning production machinery in ATEX zone 22. The machine is also suitable for areas where there are dusts in dust class M, which are harmful to health, or for areas with very strict hygiene regulations.

Certified for ATEX Zone 22 Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22. Dust class M Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M. Wear-resistant side channel blower A side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation. Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Equipped with compact flat pleated filter Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.