Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap | Kärcher

The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for cleaning manufacturing areas and production machinery. With its wear-resistant side channel blower, the machine is also suitable for continuous use and is therefore ideal as a stationary extraction unit in production and packaging machines. Manual filter cleaning extends the filter life considerably.

Wear-resistant side channel blower A side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation. Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Equipped with compact flat pleated filter Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.