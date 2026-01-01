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    Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with stainless steel body, mounted on a wheeled frame for mobility.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVC 60/30 Ap

    Order number: 1.576-107.0

    The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for manufacturing areas and production machinery. Its side channel blower is wear-resistant, making the vacuum ideal for continuous use.
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