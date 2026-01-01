Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Ap | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Industrial vacuums
Order number: 1.576-107.0The compact IVC 60/30 Ap industrial vacuum is ideal for manufacturing areas and production machinery. Its side channel blower is wear-resistant, making the vacuum ideal for continuous use.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
68 / 244.8
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
286 / 28.6
Container capacity (l)
60
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW)
3
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
77
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
1.9
Weight without accessories (kg)
88
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
89.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
970 x 690 x 1240
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com