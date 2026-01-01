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    Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact² | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with stainless steel body, black handle, and wheels on a white background.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVC 60/30 Tact²

    Order number: 1.576-101.0

    Compact industrial vacuum for cleaning production areas and machines. Also suitable for continuous use thanks to the wear-free side channel blower. Therefore, can also be used as a stationary suction device in production or packaging machines.
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