Industrial vacuums IVC 60/30 Tact² | Kärcher

The compact industrial vacuum IVC 60/30 Tact² is perfect for cleaning production areas and machines. Thanks to the wear-free side channel blower, the machine can also be operated continuously and used, e.g., as a stationary suction device at production or packaging machines.

Wear-resistant side channel blower A side channel blower delivers high suction power with a very long lifetime of at least 20,000 hours. These machines are therefore ideal for multiple shift operation. Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact² Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs. Equipped with compact flat pleated filter Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.