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    Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body, mounted on wheels, featuring multiple hose attachments and control gauges.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVM 40/24-2 H

    Order number: 9.989-908.0

    • Antistatic equipment
    • Stainless steel container, Pull-and-Clean filter cleaning, 4 accessories holders
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