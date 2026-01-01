Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 H | Kärcher

Durable, robust, compact, mobile: our IVM 40/24-2 H dual-engine mid-range industrial vacuum cleaner for universal vacuuming of fine and coarse solids. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and both of the motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably by means of the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. In addition, the machine is equipped with a certified H-filter and is certified for dust class H. The machine's filter and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel, while the chassis is made of durable steel and has large wheels for easy transport.

Dust class H Overall device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class H. For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H. Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal. Fitted with two blower motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Features extra-large star filter and additional cartridge filter For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H. Maximum safety thanks to 2-stage filter system with optimum separation degree. Minimum space requirement Robust and manoeuvrable chassis, ideal for mobile, industrial applications. Minimal storage space due to narrow chassis.