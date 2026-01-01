Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 | Kärcher

Durable, robust, compact and mobile: our dual-motor, middle-class IVM 40/24-2 industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for the universal vacuuming of fine and coarse solid materials in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation and each of the two motors can be individually controlled. The large PTFE star filter of dust class M can be cleaned easily, conveniently and reliably using the Pull and Clean filter cleaning system without switching off the vacuum cleaner. Filter containers and collection tanks are made of acid-resistant stainless steel. The chassis is made of sturdy steel and features large wheels, making it easy to move around.

2 blower motors High suction power and robustness. Mobile stainless steel container The deposited container can be conveniently removed from the chassis and driven for disposal/emptying.