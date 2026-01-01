2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Industrial vacuums IVM 40/24-2 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body, black wheels, and a handle, designed for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVM 40/24-2

    Order number: 9.989-906.0

    • Antistatic equipment
    • High mobility, 40-litre container, filter class M, 2.4 kW drive
    • Stainless steel container, Pull-and-Clean filter cleaning, 4 accessories holders
    Request a offer