Industrial vacuums IVM 60/30 M Z22 | Kärcher

Specially developed for the removal of fine, hazardous and also explosive dusts: our middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/30 M Z22 impresses with its durable side channel blower and three-phase operation for continuous use in industry and, if requested, also around the clock. The robust machine, with resistant steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and container, has a large star filter in dust class M and also complies with the requirements for work in ATEX Zone 22. The vacuum cleaner is also certified according to 2014/34/EU. Large wheels guarantee maximum mobility, whereas the reliable, manual filter cleaning with transmission extends the filter service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort.

Certified for ATEX Zone 22 Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22. Dust class M Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M. Wear-resistant side channel blower With 3 kW power and soft start for vacuuming large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points. Manual pull-and-clean filter cleaning Filter is cleaned in a single step during operation. Low-wear dedusting by means of air reversal. Equipped with extra-large star filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.