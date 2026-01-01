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    Industrial vacuums IVM 60/30 M Z22 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body, control panel, and wheels for mobility.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVM 60/30 M Z22

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.573-521.0

    • Suitable for use in ATEX zone 22
    • Wear-free side channel blower, user-friendly set-down mechanism
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