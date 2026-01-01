2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Industrial vacuums IVM 60/36 -3 | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical body, mounted on a wheeled frame for mobility.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVM 60/36 -3

    Order number: 1.573-320.0

    • High performance with 3 turbines and 3.6 kW
    Request a offer