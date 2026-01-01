Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc | Kärcher

The Kärcher IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc industrial vacuum cleaner is suitable for vacuuming and separating coolants, lubricants, water or oil from solids (e.g. metal shavings). Once vacuumed up, the swarf can be collected in a swarf basket, while the liquid is returned to the circuit by means of a drain hose. Alternatively, a tilting chassis can also be used for emptying. The current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. A 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head is responsible for the vacuuming operation. This means that dirt around the vacuum cleaner can be vacuumed up easily without causing a tangled mess of hoses. The integrated mechanical float control protects the vacuum cleaner's turbines from moisture. With 1.2 kW, the IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc is an entry-level machine for vacuuming liquid and/or swarf. The drive head is partly made of recycled material.

Ergonomic tilting chassis Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Chassis system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you are done! High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Equipped with a quiet fan motor Very compact and manoeuvrable machine with fan motor. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.