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    Industrial vacuums IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a grey cylindrical body, mounted on a wheeled frame, featuring a black hose and handle.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVR-L 65/12-1 Tc

    Order number: 9.990-901.0

    • 360° working radius, ergonomic tilting chassis
    • Plastic proportionately made from recycled material
    • Overfill protection and filling level indicator
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