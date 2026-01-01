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    Jet gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner kit with hose, gun, metal case, and accessories on a white background.

    Jet gun

    Order number: 2.869-067.0

    Short set-up time, easy transport, instant switch off - the jet gun is the affordable cleaning method for all kinds of small to medium-sized areas. Adjustable pressure/water volume.
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