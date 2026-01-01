Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Jet gun, XS, classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with black body, yellow accents, and attached cable.

    Jet gun, XS, classic

    Order number: 4.775-794.0

    Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy.
    Request a offer