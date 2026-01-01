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    Jet pipe TR 600mm with package, 600 mm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher extension lance with textured grip, laying horizontally on a white background.

    Jet pipe TR 600mm with package, 600 mm

    Order number: 4.119-009.0

    Rotating Classic spray lance with ergonomic handle bowls in a robust and high-quality stainless steel design. Also suitable for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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