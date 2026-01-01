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    Scrubber dryers K-Mop 46 Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with grey body, yellow accents, and red brushes, standing upright on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2026
    Reddot Design Award 2026

    Scrubber dryers

    K-Mop 46 Bp

    Order number: 1.783-484.0

    • Compact and extremely manoeuvrable. 4 litres each of dirty water and fresh water, 46 cm working width
    • Battery charger and battery not included, max. 1840 m²/h
    • Red disc brushes, curved aluminium squeegee
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