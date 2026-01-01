2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50 | Kärcher

    Kärcher robotic floor scrubber in grey, featuring a brush attachment and control panel on top.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2024
    Reddot Design Award 2024

    Scrubber dryers

    KIRA B 50

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.533-002.0

    Efficient, time-saving, simple, safe, flexible – and fully autonomous on request: the KIRA B 50 scrubber dryer robot for economical floor cleaning in medium to large areas.
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