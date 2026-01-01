Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50 | Kärcher

The Kärcher KIRA B 50 cleaning robot is a practical addition to any cleaning team. Intelligently, autonomously and with the functionality of a scrubber dryer, it takes on floor cleaning for medium to large areas efficiently and with consistent cleaning results, therefore relieving pressure on the cleaning team, who can instead focus on more challenging tasks. Intuitive user guidance with a large touch display allows the robot to be set up quickly, without the need for any expert knowledge. The optional docking station facilitates fully autonomous working, including filling with fresh water, emptying dirty water, rinsing the tank and charging the long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery. One roller brush head pre-sweeps and scrubs in a single work step, while the integrated side brush eliminates the need for manual edge cleaning. High-performance sensors and software ensure navigation is reliable, collisions are safely prevented and obstacles avoided. For the purposes of documentation and monitoring, the KIRA B 50 sends status messages to mobile devices and creates detailed cleaning reports in the corresponding web portal.

Easy operation Clearly organised, safe control of all device functions via the touch display. Step-by-step user guidance for easy, intuitive operation. Simple to set up and easy to use the robot without expert knowledge. Robust and reliable navigation High-performance sensors with 360° detection of the environment and lateral monitoring. Safe avoidance of collisions and obstacle guide. Intelligent free travel manoeuvres in the event of blockages. Docking station (optional) Enables fully autonomous operation. Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery). Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station. Safety-certified Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people. Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327. Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas. Quick teaching in of autonomous routes Intuitive teaching in of cleaning routes. Teach & Repeat function for manual teaching in of precise routes in cramped spaces. Smart Fill function for autonomous route planning of large open spaces. Intuitive route editing All cleaning parameters can be easily adjusted after route creation. Creation of interlinked cleaning routes. Add no-go zones, speed filters, no-clean zones, horn zones and interaction zones. Web portal Remote access to detailed information via Kärcher Equipment Management. Includes cleaning reports, notifications, device status and more Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices Integrated side brush Enables thorough cleaning right up to the edge. Transports dirt directly into the cleaning channel. Reduces extra manual work to a minimum.