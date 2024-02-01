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    Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor sweeper with a grey body, black seat, and yellow brush attachment.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 100/100 R Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.280-103.0

    • Electric sweeper, low container emptying
    • 1000 mm working width, 6000 m²/h area performance, 2 x 50 l container volume
    • Round filter, side brush on the right
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