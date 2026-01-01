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    Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with a steering wheel, seat, and visible brushes, designed for professional cleaning tasks.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 100/120 R Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.280-170.0

    • Electric sweeper, high container emptying
    • 1000 mm working width, 6000 m²/h area performance, 120 l container volume
    • Round filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon, accessory storage
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