2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Vacuum sweeper KM 105/180 R Bp Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with steering wheel, seat, and brush attachment, featuring a grey and black design.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 105/180 R Bp Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.186-050.0

    • Electric sweeper, high container emptying
    • 1050 mm working width, 6300 m²/h area performance, 180 l container volume
    • Pocket filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
    Request a offer