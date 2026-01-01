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    Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with grey body, steering wheel, large brush, and amber light on top.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 120/250 R Bp Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.186-002.0

    • Electric sweeper, high container emptying
    • 1200 mm working width, 7200 m²/h area performance, 250 l container volume
    • Pocket filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
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