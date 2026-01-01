Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R Bp Classic | Kärcher

The electric drive in our KM 120/250 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper not only allows emission-free use inside and outside, it is also responsible for the machine's very low operating noise. It is thereby particularly suited to applications in noise-sensitive areas. However, its robust design, the pocket filter with vibration motor for cleaning, the large waste container with convenient hydraulic high container emptying and the resistant solid rubber tyres also make the machine ideal for harsh applications in very dusty environments. Construction companies, the metalworking industry and foundries can benefit significantly from the machine's outstanding performance. The brushes, which adapt perfectly to the ground surface, effortlessly pick up coarse and fine waste. Lastly, the high level of user-, maintenance- and service-friendliness makes this successful concept a practical one.

Robust design of the machine for safe work Permits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment. Large-area pocket filter with vibration motor The large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust. Simple operation, maintenance and servicing Simple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools. Dustpan principle Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste. Effortless pick-up of coarse waste. Low dust production. Flexible Footprint System Excellent sweeping results. Low brush wear. Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces. Hydraulic high container emptying Simple and safe emptying of waste. Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres.