Vacuum sweeper KM 120/250 R D Classic | Kärcher

Our powerful KM 120/250 R D Classic industrial sweeper is especially suited to challenging terrain. The robust design, large waste container and a resistant pocket filter with vibration motor make it the ideal choice for harsh applications in extremely dusty environments, such as those in the construction and metalworking industry as well as in foundries. The diesel-powered machine with fully hydraulic rear-wheel drive and sweeping system is especially designed for outside areas and also impresses with its user-, maintenance- and service-friendliness. Thanks to the integrated Flexible Footprint System, the brushes adapt perfectly to the ground surface and, together with the dustpan principle, ensure excellent cleaning results with fine as well as coarse waste. Lastly, in combination with hydraulic high container emptying, it ensures the convenient disposal of the dirt removed.

Robust design of the machine for safe work Permits applications in extreme external conditions. Leads to longer service life of components and machine. Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment. Large-area pocket filter with vibration motor The large filter area guarantees dust-free work. Effective filter cleaning by means of vibrating motor. Suitable for particularly large quantities of dust. Simple operation, maintenance and servicing Simple technology with tried-and-tested components. Easy access to engine compartment permits fast, simple servicing and maintenance. Main sweeper roller and pocket filter can be replaced without tools. Dustpan principle Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste. Effortless pick-up of coarse waste. Low dust production. Flexible Footprint System Excellent sweeping results. Low brush wear. Optimal adaptation of brushes to different ground/surfaces. Hydraulic high container emptying Simple and safe emptying of waste. Convenient tipping up to 1.42 metres. Hydraulic rear-wheel drive with solid rubber tyres High agility and simple handling also in confined spaces. Allows safe passage over pointed objects made from metal or glass. Solid rubber tyres rule out tyres going flat.