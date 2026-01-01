Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R Bp | Kärcher

The robust, fully hydraulic, emission-free, battery powered KM 130/300 R Bp industrial sweeper is suitable for extreme jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal-working industries or foundries and in all other dirt-intensive sectors. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine sweepings and coarse dirt are reliably vacuumed. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear and tear to a minimum. The main roller brush can be easily changed without tools. The waste container automatically closes during transport. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is optimally accessible and can be easily changed without the need for tools. The motor is also easy to access. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept.

Dual scraper Highly effective filter cleaning. Can be operated at the push of a button. Flat pleated filter Convenient handling and good accessibility. Made of washable polyester. Long lifetime. EASY Operation operating concept Very easy operation. Short teach-in times. Reliable protection against erroneous operation. Flexible Footprint System Optimum sweeping results. Low brush wear. Optimum adjustment to different floor surfaces. Hydraulic high container emptying Emptying the waste is safe and easy. High container lift up to 1.42 m. Dustpan principle Good intake of fine and coarse waste. Low dust dispersion. Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits Easily adapts to individual cleaning requirements. Second side brush available on request. Fully hydraulic traction drive and main sweeper roller/side brush drive Very low-maintenance. No wear and tear. Very long-lasting.