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    Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R Bp | Kärcher

    Grey and black Kärcher ride-on sweeping machine with a front-mounted brush, driver's seat, and amber warning light, presented on a white background.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 130/300 R Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.186-122.0

    • High working and transport speed
    • Simple and toolless brush roller replacement
    • Traction drive and sweeping system fully hydraulic
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