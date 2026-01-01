2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R D Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with steering wheel, black seat, and orange warning light, featuring a front brush and grey body.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 130/300 R D Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.186-139.0

    • High working and transport speed
    • Simple operation via control lever
    • Pocket filter with large filter area
    Request a offer