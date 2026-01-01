Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R I D | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.186-150.0
Drive type
Diesel
Traction drive
Four-stroke engine
Motor manufacturer
Yanmar
Drive – Power (kW)
15.8
Max. area performance (m²/h)
13000
Working width (mm)
1000
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
1300
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1550
Waste container (l)
300
Climbing ability (%)
18
Working speed (km/h)
10
Filter area (m²)
7.8
Payload (kg)
477
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
970
Weight, ready for operation (kg)
970
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
970
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2044 x 1351 x 1429
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas