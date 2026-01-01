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    Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 R I D | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with steering wheel, brush attachment, and orange warning light, designed for industrial cleaning.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 130/300 R I D

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.186-150.0

    • Sweeper with internal combustion engine, high container emptying
    • 1300 mm working width, 10,400 m²/h area performance, 300 l container volume
    • Pocket filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
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