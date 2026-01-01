Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp | Kärcher

The battery powered KM 150/500 R Bp with three-wheel rear steering impresses with simple handling. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are picked up safely. The waste container closes automatically during transport. The sweeper roller is automatically adapted to unevenness and can be changed quickly without any tools.Two horizontal flat pleated filters also ensure clean air in areas where a high volume of dust is generated.The filter cleaning is done at the touch of a button with an extremely effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be exchanged without any tools.The basic functions can be operated with a single rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept.

Battery operation Emission-free operation. For indoor and outdoor use. Low noise level. Dual scraper Highly effective filter cleaning. Can be operated at the push of a button. EASY Operation operating concept Very easy operation. Short teach-in times. Protection against erroneous operation. Flat pleated filter Excellent handling and good accessibility. Made of washable polyester. Long lifetime. Flexible Footprint System Optimum sweeping results. Low brush wear. Optimum adjustment to different floor surfaces. Hydraulic high container emptying Emptying the waste is safe and easy. High dump system up to 1.52 m. Dustpan principle Good intake of fine and coarse waste. Low dust dispersion. Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements. With second and third side brushes on request. Fully hydraulic traction drive and main sweeper roller/side brush drive Low-service required. No wear and tear. Long service life.