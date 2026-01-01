Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.186-125.0
Drive type
Electric
Traction drive
DC motor
Drive – Power (V / kW)
48 / 10
Max. area performance (m²/h)
12000
Working width (mm)
1200
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
1500
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1800
Battery voltage (V)
48
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Waste container (l)
500
Climbing ability (%)
12
Working speed (km/h)
8
Filter area (m²)
7
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
1398
Weight, ready for operation (kg)
2690
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1398
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2700 x 1720 x 2197
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas