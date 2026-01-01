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    Vacuum sweeper KM 170/600 R D Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with a brush on the front, steering wheel, and an orange warning light on top.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 170/600 R D Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.186-145.0

    • Sweeper with internal combustion engine, high container emptying
    • 1700 mm working width, 23,800 m²/h area performance, 600 l container volume
    • Pocket filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
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