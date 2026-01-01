2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Sweeper KM 70/20 C | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher push sweeper with a large handle, grey body, and rotating brush, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/20 C

    Order number: 1.517-130.0

    • Manual sweeper
    • 700 mm working width, 2800 m²/h area performance, 20 l container volume
    • Fine dust filter, side brush on the right, flat storage area