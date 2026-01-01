Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Pack Adv | Kärcher

KM 70/30 C is the successor for our KSM 690. The development is based on the very successful KM 70/20 C with all their outstanding features. Mainroller brush and side brush of KM 70/30 C are electrically driven, so sweeping corners i.e. is very simple.The push handle is triple adjustable, also foldable and offers high ease of use. Main roller brush and side brush are easily height adjustable and therefore adaptive to different surfaces. The adjustment of the main roller brush is quickly done by a knob in 6 steps. The 12-V battery and the corresponding charger (230V, safety plug) are on-board.

Adjustable push handle Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics. Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design. EASY Operation operating concept Easy to use programme selector switch. Easy to transport Front and rear carrying handles for easy transport and loading into a car Wheels protruding to the rear make transporting the unit over steps easier Fine dust suction (Adv version only) Electric suction fan for the suction of fine dust from the waste container. Can be switched off for sweeping wet floors.