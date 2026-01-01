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    Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Pack Adv | Kärcher

    Kärcher walk-behind floor sweeper with a grey body, black wheels, and a large brush on the front left side.

    Sweeper

    KM 70/30 C Bp Pack Adv

    Order number: 1.517-213.0

    • With charger and batteries (Bp Pack version)
    • Electrically powered main sweeper roller and side brush
    • Infinitely adjustable sweeper roller and side brush
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