Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Pack Adv | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Sweeper
Order number: 1.517-213.0
Drive type
Manual
Drive – Power (V / W)
12 / 195
Max. area performance (m²/h)
2800
Working width (mm)
480
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
700
Tank volume, gross/net (l)
42 30
Filter area (m²)
0.61
Operating time (h)
2.5
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Battery charging time (h)
12
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
48
Weight, ready for operation (kg)
47
Package weight (kg)
54.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1200 770 1050
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas