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    Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor sweeper with a steering wheel, seat, and visible rotating brush, designed for professional cleaning.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 85/50 R Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.351-126.0

    • Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability
    • Easy and intuitive operation
    • Retractable side brush
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