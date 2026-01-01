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    L2P Splash Guard | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional steam cleaner nozzle with grey handle and yellow trigger, featuring a white conical attachment.

    L2P Splash Guard

    Order number: 2.574-004.0

    Adjustable splash guard for cleaning work with dry-ice blasting systems in the Liquid-to-Pellet process.
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