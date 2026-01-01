Leaf blowers LB 930/36 Bp | Kärcher

Powerful, economical and environmentally friendly: Our battery powered LB 930/36 Bp leaf blower impresses in every respect. It clears leaves, debris and other waste at lightning speed, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. And it's so quiet that you can easily use it in noise-sensitive areas such as residential areas, or near schools, hospitals or even at night. Moreover, it also does not emit any harmful substances or other emissions that could damage the environment, it is very comfortable to use and has impressively low operating and maintenance costs.

Metal scraper Clears sticky residues and dirt. Protects the end of the blow tube from damage. High-speed nozzle Concentrates the blowing power onto a smaller area. Easily clears wet leaves and dirt. Infinitely variable speed and turbo button Optimised blowing speed adjustment and performance increase when needed. Maximum control when removing stubborn foliage and dirt. Comfortable shoulder strap Enables convenient, comfortable positioning so that you can work without getting tired. Balanced design. Up to 50% quieter than petrol-powered machines Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Reduced impact on people and the environment. Brushless motor Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime. Low heat generation and high efficiency. Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed. Increases productivity and safety while working. No emission of harmful substances and CO₂ Protects the environment and the health of the user. Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines Effortless work over long periods. Protects the user's health. Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.