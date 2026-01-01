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    Leaf blowers LB 930/36 Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher handheld blower in grey with black nozzle and yellow accents, featuring a visible battery compartment.

    Leaf blowers

    LB 930/36 Bp

    Order number: 1.042-507.0

    • Brushless motor
    • Infinitely variable speed regulation and turbo button
    • High-speed nozzle for increased blowing power
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