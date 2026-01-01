Leaf blowers LB 930/36 Bp | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Leaf blowers
Order number: 1.042-507.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Air flow rate (m³/h)
930
Air speed (m/s)
60
Blowing force (N)
14
Voltage (V)
36
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 40 max. 50
Weight without accessories (kg)
3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
916 x 177 x 325
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas