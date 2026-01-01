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    Leaf blowers LB 930/36 Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher battery-powered leaf blower with grey body and black nozzle, featuring yellow accents and a visible battery pack.

    Leaf blowers

    LB 930/36 Bp Pack

    Order number: 1.042-508.0

    • Brushless motor
    • Infinitely variable speed regulation and turbo button
    • High-speed nozzle for increased blowing power
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