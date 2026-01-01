LED nozzle light | Kärcher

Working with high-pressure cleaners is difficult in unfavourable lighting conditions. Be it because of short days in the winter or unlit rooms and areas: the cleaning result suffers and our customers particularly from the construction sector or agriculture are affected. Our LED work light with a light output of 170 lumen provides a remedy. Work areas are optimally illuminated, which significantly improves visibility for at least five full working hours, and the cleaning result is right again. The direct assembly on the spray lance of our EASY!Force high-pressure gun is very simple. Thanks to the low weight of the work light, it is hardly noticeable when working and it is also watertight. Two CR123 lithium-ion batteries are included in the scope of supply. More batteries are available separately.

Watertight version Developed for use with high-pressure cleaners. Simple assembly on spray lance of EASY!Force high-pressure gun. Powerful LED technology Lightweight design and long operating times. Light output of over 170 lumen.