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    M22 Classic spray gun | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with black and yellow design, featuring a textured grip and metal connectors.

    M22 Classic spray gun

    Order number: 4.760-843.0

    High-quality Classic spray gun with robust valve. Also suitable for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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