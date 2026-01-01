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    Vacuum sweeper MC 250 EURO 6 | Kärcher

    Kärcher street sweeper with rotating brushes and enclosed cab, featuring a mounted light on top.

    Vacuum sweeper

    MC 250 EURO 6

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.442-260.2

    • Two-seater comfort cab
    • Hydropneumatic suspension
    • Switchable all-wheel steering
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