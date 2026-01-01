Vacuum sweeper MC 250 EURO 6 | Kärcher

Kärcher attaches huge importance to municipal equipment. This is why we invested our entire know-how and expertise, as well as our extensive experience, in the development of the MC 250 vacuum sweeper. The attractively designed MC 250 offers an unrivalled cleaning performance with low engine speed, generous 2.5 m³ waste container volume, a high transport speed of 60 km/h and maximum driving comfort thanks to the hydro-pneumatic suspension and single-wheel suspension. The optional air-conditioned large cab with comfortable seats and the ergonomic operating concept with clearly arranged multifunctional display in the steering wheel rim ensure a pleasant working environment and a high level of user-friendliness. Our MC 250 also has all-wheel steering for excellent manoeuvrability and an efficient water circulation system with a separate dirty water tank. The machine is suitable for cities and municipalities of all sizes, is very easy to maintain and also impresses with very low exhaust gas and particulate emissions.

Spacious two-person comfort cab with optimal view of the work environment With deluxe comfort seats for fatigue-free work activities. Entry and exit possible on both sides with large sliding windows in the doors. Eco button for starting sweeping operation. Safety chassis with maximum comfort Short transport times thanks to 60 km/h maximum speed. Hydro-pneumatic suspension for enhanced driving comfort. Comfortable all-wheel steering for maximum manoeuvrability. Powerful Hy-Pure-Plus filter comprising activated carbon filter and ultra filter The active-pure filter ensures the best taste and removes chlorine and heavy metals from the pipe. Protection against bacteria and microorganisms using ultrafiltration. Chemical cleaning of all water-conducting lines, the cooling module and water outlet. Largest waste container in its class Flow-optimised stainless steel waste container with over 2 m³ volume. Enables long work activities. Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard Affordable enjoyment Easy access to all components enables self-service. Self-service saves unnecessary service work and therefore money. No handling and transport costs compared with gallons or bottled water. Maintenance-friendly design All components relevant for cleaning and maintenance are readily accessible. With service access at the side and swivel-mounted fresh water tank. Fresh water for any occasion and any taste For hygienically safe drinking water that can be used both for drinking and cooking. Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard The perfect fit where there is limited available space. Intuitive operating concept with easy-to-read sensor buttons. Clearly recognisable dispensing area for optimal positioning of the drinking vessel.