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    Vacuum sweeper MC 80 | Kärcher

    Kärcher street sweeper with three rotating brushes, enclosed cab, and grey body, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Vacuum sweeper

    MC 80

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.442-252.2

    • Large spacious cab with volume of 1.45 m³
    • Environmentally friendly diesel engine with optional particulate filter
    • Individual brush control and lifting
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