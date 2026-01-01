Vacuum sweeper MC 80 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.442-252.2
Drive type
Diesel
Traction drive
All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer
Yanmar
Motor rating (kW)
26
Displacement (cm³)
1650
Cylinder
3
Fuel tank volume (l)
41
Exhaust emissions standard
STAGE V
Driving speed (km/h)
- 25
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1630
Working width with 3 side brushes (mm)
2175
Waste container (l)
1000
Water tank ( / l)
/ 150
Fresh water tank (l)
185
Wheelbase (mm)
1500
Permissible total weight (kg)
2500
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
3237 x 1070 x 1980
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas