Vacuum sweeper MCM 600 | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.999-052.0
Drive type
Diesel
Traction drive
Two-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer
VM
Displacement (cm³)
4500
Cylinder
6
Fuel tank volume (l)
220
Exhaust emissions standard
Euro 6c
Driving speed (km/h)
- 40
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
2400
Working width with 3 side brushes ( )
3550
Waste container (l)
6000
Fresh water tank (l)
500
Wheelbase ( )
3230
Permissible total weight (kg)
13000
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
5450 x 2155 x 2920
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information