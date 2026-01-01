Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Vacuum sweeper MCM 600 | Kärcher

    Kärcher street sweeper with large front brush, white body, and clear cab windows, designed for outdoor cleaning tasks.

    Vacuum sweeper

    MCM 600

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.999-052.0

    • Easy and intuitive operation
    • High manoeuvrability thanks to all-wheel steering
    • Many possible applications thanks to mechanical waste pick-up
    Request a offer