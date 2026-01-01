Melamine pad, Grey/white, 356 mm, 2 Piece(s) | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.371-021.0White melamine disc pad for intermediate and deep cleaning of microporous surfaces, as well as fine stone and other hard floor coverings. Can also be used for removing grey haze.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Diameter (mm)
356
Colour
Grey/white
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com