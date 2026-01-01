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    Mini angled nozzle, 90°, XS | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher spray lance with black nozzle, featuring a curved design and metallic finish.

    Mini angled nozzle, 90°, XS

    Order number: 4.574-043.0

    Mini angled nozzle for use in small spaces. Directs the jet through 90° laterally. Protrudes 63 mm laterally, length: 240 mm. The set consists of four parts: 1 x union nut 1 x extension piece, 100 mm (5.321-971.0) 1 x elbow attachment, 90° (5.321-973.0) 1 x nozzle tip (5.321-977.0) Supports as many extension pieces as needed. The elbow attachment and nozzle piece can be ordered separately.
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