Mop box, 20 litre, blue | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 5.999-052.0Blue mop box for pre-conditioning mops. As replacement for 5.999-021.0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 580 x 280
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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