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    Jack Lampo | Kärcher

    Grey and teal Kärcher accessory nozzle, cylindrical with ribbed texture, isolated on a white background.

    Jack Lampo

    Order number: 9.212-087.0

    Terminal cone Lampo system for handles and poles.
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