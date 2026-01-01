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    Nozzle connector | Kärcher

    Black plastic nozzle with a brass interior, designed for a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner, shown on a white background.

    Nozzle connector

    Order number: 5.401-210.0

    For protecting and connecting Kärcher power nozzles to spray lances (M 18 x 1.5 IG).
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